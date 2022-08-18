US Marines to field Next Generation Handheld Targeting System in FY24
In order to increase the precision of its troops on the battlefield, the US Marine Corps (USMC) plans to begin fielding in FY24 the Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System (NGHTS).
Result of years of market research, technology maturity and miniaturisation, it is an innovative, man-portable targeting system that will allow Marines to rapidly and accurately conduct target location and laser guidance during combat operations.
Weighing less than 10lb (4.5 kg), this rugged solution uses a high accuracy multilayer azimuth capability while reducing exposure and lowering the overall signature.
Lighter and less bulky than past targeting systems, NGHTS features a selective availability anti-spoofing module GPS, a celestial day and night compass, a digital magnetic compass, a laser designator and a laser range finder.
Aligning with the Force Design 2030 guidelines, NGHTS will combine the capabilities of the four systems into one handheld: the Portable Lightweight Designator Rangefinder, Joint Terminal Attack Controller Laser Target Designator, Enhanced Joint Terminal Attack Controller Laser Target Designator, and Thermal Laser Spot Imager.
The USMC contracted Northrop Grumman in February this year to provide the NGHTS in a $252 million IDIQ production agreement.
