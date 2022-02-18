Northrop Grumman gains NGHTS production contract

The USMC will receive a new compact, rugged and lightweight handheld targeting system. (Photo: USMC)

Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.

The USMC has contracted Northrop Grumman to provide the Next Generation Targeting Handheld System (NGHTS) in a $252 million IDIQ production contract.

‘The effort includes low-rate initial production, full-rate production, testing, spare parts, engineering services, logistics support, training and documentation,’ the DoD announced on 17 February.

Work will be performed in Apopka, Florida, and is expected to be completed by February 2030.

The contract resulted from an NGHTS Other Transaction Authority prototyping effort that was awarded to Northrop Grumman in September 2018.

The compact, rugged, lightweight and man-portable NGHTS is designed to help forward-deployed observers acquire targets rapidly and with greater precision. It also allows users to generate target location data during combat operations.