Northrop Grumman gains NGHTS production contract

UK seeks 105mm Light Gun spares
BAE Systems is set to provide artillery and howitzer components and armoured vehicle weapons systems for the British Army, including 105mm Light Gun spares.
The USMC has contracted Northrop Grumman to provide the Next Generation Targeting Handheld System (NGHTS) in a $252 million IDIQ production contract.
‘The effort includes low-rate initial production, full-rate production, testing, spare parts, engineering services, logistics support, training and documentation,’ the DoD announced on 17 February.
Work will be performed in Apopka, Florida, and is expected to be completed by February 2030.
The contract resulted from an NGHTS Other Transaction Authority prototyping effort that was awarded to Northrop Grumman in September 2018.
The compact, rugged, lightweight and man-portable NGHTS is designed to help forward-deployed observers acquire targets rapidly and with greater precision. It also allows users to generate target location data during combat operations.
BAE Systems is set to provide artillery and howitzer components and armoured vehicle weapons systems for the British Army, including 105mm Light Gun spares.
South Korea is particularly interested in the technology and design of the AS21 Redback that was offered to Australia.
A prototype device converts aluminium into hydrogen fuel by a reaction with water in any form — even urine.
The deliveries will comprise 1,134 VT4s, 116 Griffons, 18 Jaguars and 120 VBL Ultimas, as well as 243 Hornet remote-controlled weapon stations.
The SPYDER-AIO integrates all the functions of a SPYDER GBAD system onto one platform.
An unnamed European SOF unit has ordered FN FCU Mk3 fire control systems to enhance accuracy with multi-shot grenade launchers.