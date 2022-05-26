US Marine Corps orders NMESIS launchers

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is to provide the USMC with more production-representative models of Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) launchers and weapon control systems (WCSs), the DoD announced on 24 May.

This followed a previous order in December 2021.

NMESIS is designed to fire the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) manufactured by Kongsberg and Raytheon.

Work on a $22.58 million contract modification from Marine Corps Systems Command is scheduled for completion by December 2023, mostly (70%) by Kongsberg in Norway with the remainder taking place at two US locations.

NMESIS is a land-based missile launcher platform that provides the Fleet Marine Force with an anti-ship strike capability.

The system integrates an NSM launcher unit with two encanistered missiles on an unmanned variant of the Oshkosh-made Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

The NLU is controlled by the WCS, which is operated from a separate C2 vehicle.

The USMC requested $57.8 million for 35 NSMs in FY2022 and a total of $208 million was enacted for the NMESIS programme, rising to $345 million in the FY2023 budget request.

Marine Corps Systems Command has stated that it expects NMESIS to enter service in 2023.