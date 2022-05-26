To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Marine Corps orders NMESIS launchers

26th May 2022 - 10:06 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Pictured in August 2021, a USMC Landing Craft Air Cushioned delivers an NMESIS launcher to the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands in Hawaii, as a part of Large Scale Exercise 2021. (Photo: USN/Senior Chief Petty Officer Justin Oxford) ﻿ ﻿

Raytheon will supply production-representative NMESIS launchers and weapon control systems for the USMC ahead of an expected in-service date of 2023.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is to provide the USMC with more production-representative models of Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) launchers and weapon control systems (WCSs), the DoD announced on 24 May.

This followed a previous order in December 2021.

NMESIS is designed to fire the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) manufactured by Kongsberg and Raytheon.

Work on a $22.58 million contract modification from Marine Corps Systems Command is scheduled for completion by December 2023, mostly (70%) by Kongsberg in Norway with the remainder taking place at two US locations.

NMESIS is a land-based missile launcher platform that provides the Fleet Marine Force with an anti-ship strike capability.

The system integrates an NSM launcher unit with two encanistered missiles on an unmanned variant of the Oshkosh-made Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

The NLU is controlled by the WCS, which is operated from a separate C2 vehicle.

The USMC requested $57.8 million for 35 NSMs in FY2022 and a total of $208 million was enacted for the NMESIS programme, rising to $345 million in the FY2023 budget request.

Marine Corps Systems Command has stated that it expects NMESIS to enter service in 2023.

