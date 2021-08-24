SINKEX demonstrates USN’s ‘strategic overmatch’

Germany to modernise F124 frigate radars
The project will see Germany’s F124 air defence frigates equipped with new radar capabilities and the installation of a land-based system.
The USN's Sinking Exercise (SINKEX), in the Hawaiian Islands operating area, saw F/A-18E/F Super Hornets test-fire the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon, F-35Cs launch undisclosed laser-guided weapons and P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft test the Harpoon weapon system.
Commenting on the SINKEX, US Pacific Fleet public affairs officer LT Corey T Jones told Shephard: ‘The point of the SINKEX was to demonstrate that the US Navy could work with other services collectively utilising a common operating picture to strike in unison -- from the land, air, sea surface, and beneath the sea – culminating in the successful ...
The Dearsan-designed Deniz Han is the first ship to be equipped with Aselsan's Gökdeniz CIWS, a navalised version of the Korkut tracked SP anti-aircraft gun.
The Indonesian Navy has vast needs for more modern vessels. More are being added all the time, and soon it will be the turn of a stealthy catamaran.
The 42m STM500 will be armed with four torpedo tubes and includes SOF infil/exfil among its intended mission sets.
The AKYA heavy torpedo has undergone firing trials and will equip Turkish submarines, while Roketsan's developmental ORKA has surface- and air-launched applications.
The platform-agnostic technology has been tested using four Albatros-S USVs and is a joint project between Aselsan and the SSB.