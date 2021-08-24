SINKEX demonstrates USN’s ‘strategic overmatch’

The USN's Sinking Exercise (SINKEX), in the Hawaiian Islands operating area, saw F/A-18E/F Super Hornets test-fire the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon, F-35Cs launch undisclosed laser-guided weapons and P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft test the Harpoon weapon system.

Commenting on the SINKEX, US Pacific Fleet public affairs officer LT Corey T Jones told Shephard: ‘The point of the SINKEX was to demonstrate that the US Navy could work with other services collectively utilising a common operating picture to strike in unison -- from the land, air, sea surface, and beneath the sea – culminating in the successful ...