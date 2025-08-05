To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US gives Patriot $50 billion boost, as Dutch to deliver first equipment under new scheme

US gives Patriot $50 billion boost, as Dutch to deliver first equipment under new scheme

5th August 2025 - 14:34 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Netherlands will provide Patriot Air Defence Systems to Ukraine. (Photo: Dutch MoD)

The Patriot Air Defence System has been a core part of equipment used in the Ukraine-Russia war, and will form part of the first Dutch military aid package backed by the new NATO-US Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

The Patriot Air Defence System has been given a significant boost from the US Department of Defence as a US$50 billion indefinite delivery indefinite quality (IDIQ) contract was awarded to Raytheon, a division of RTX. The deal is to supply systems, spare parts and services to support the Patriot missiles defence programme.

The Defence Logistics Agency first announced the plan to award RTX the $50 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quality (ID/IQ) contract in March this year. Support is scheduled for completion by July 2045.

The missile system has seen high demand from European countries as they stock up munitions in light of the

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

