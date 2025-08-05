US gives Patriot $50 billion boost, as Dutch to deliver first equipment under new scheme
The Patriot Air Defence System has been given a significant boost from the US Department of Defence as a US$50 billion indefinite delivery indefinite quality (IDIQ) contract was awarded to Raytheon, a division of RTX. The deal is to supply systems, spare parts and services to support the Patriot missiles defence programme.
The Defence Logistics Agency first announced the plan to award RTX the $50 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quality (ID/IQ) contract in March this year. Support is scheduled for completion by July 2045.
The missile system has seen high demand from European countries as they stock up munitions in light of the
