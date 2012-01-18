To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US examines MEADS funding

18th January 2012 - 11:57 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London, UK

RSS

Lockheed Martin has revealed that discussions will begin 'this week' with regards to the 2013 congressional requirements for the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS).

Mike Trotsky, Lockheed Martin VP for air and missile defence, told a media briefing on 17 January, that armaments directors for the three partner nations are set to discuss 2013 requirements this week. The company produces the US element of the NATO-managed programme that aims to replace ageing missiles in Germany, Italy and the US.

'The instructions we have received from OSD [Office of the Secretary of Defense] are that they are going to go

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us