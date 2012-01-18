US examines MEADS funding
Lockheed Martin has revealed that discussions will begin 'this week' with regards to the 2013 congressional requirements for the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS).
Mike Trotsky, Lockheed Martin VP for air and missile defence, told a media briefing on 17 January, that armaments directors for the three partner nations are set to discuss 2013 requirements this week. The company produces the US element of the NATO-managed programme that aims to replace ageing missiles in Germany, Italy and the US.
'The instructions we have received from OSD [Office of the Secretary of Defense] are that they are going to go
