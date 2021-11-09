Clock ticks for industry to supply US with compact expeditionary power

New tracked articulated vehicles appear on the horizon for France
French mountain troops and the Foreign Legion are conducting tests of a heavily modified variant of the HT270.
The US Army is pushing on with efforts to equip frontline troops with cutting-edge technology, and it is awaiting industry entries in a competition to develop the next generation of compact on-the-move expeditionary power under the Soldier Power Cohort programme.
The effort is led by the Army Applications Laboratory (AAL), which intends to access off-grid, low-power solutions that can extend operational uptime and supply power and sustainable energy capabilities for individual soldiers and small units — but without additional weight.
Time is running out, however, as the deadline for industry responses to participate in the eight-week programme is 16 November — and there appears …
Wherever possible, Vietnam attempts to produce equipment domestically. This often involves repurposing existing equipment, as is the case with its new truck-mounted howitzer.
The company will deliver 40 Intercom systems to be mounted in light transport vehicles
Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate and multi-mission system and combines modularity, reliability and high performance.
The Trophy APS has undergone live-fire tests on German Leopard 2 MBTs, while the British MoD plans trials with the Israeli system as part of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project.
The Australian Defence Force wants new passive infrared ECM systems for its vehicle fleet, and is currently looking to industry for solutions