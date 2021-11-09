To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Clock ticks for industry to supply US with compact expeditionary power

9th November 2021 - 15:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

The US Army is looking for power solutions for Soldier and small-unit level. (Photo: US Army)

US Army seeks input from industry to help deliver innovative power generation and conversion, high-density energy storage, rapid charging/recharging and intelligent power management technologies in the Soldier Power Cohort programme.

The US Army is pushing on with efforts to equip frontline troops with cutting-edge technology, and it is awaiting industry entries in a competition to develop the next generation of compact on-the-move expeditionary power under the Soldier Power Cohort programme.

The effort is led by the Army Applications Laboratory (AAL), which intends to access off-grid, low-power solutions that can extend operational uptime and supply power and sustainable energy capabilities for individual soldiers and small units — but without additional weight.

Time is running out, however, as the deadline for industry responses to participate in the eight-week programme is 16 November — and there appears …

