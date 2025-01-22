US Army to launch hunt for new artillery

The US Army is expected to begin a competition for a new artillery system before mid-March and will look for a system which already exists with selection occurring through a two-phase competition.

The Request for Proposals (RfP) is focused on evaluation of the usual measures such as range, precision and rate of fire. Additionally, it will consider volume which takes into account logistics including provision to the platform and firing.

Under the procurement concept it is regarded that the focus of range and precision is more likely to be provided by innovative munitions than through artillery pieces themselves.

The procurement