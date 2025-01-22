US Army to launch hunt for new artillery
The US Army is expected to begin a competition for a new artillery system before mid-March and will look for a system which already exists with selection occurring through a two-phase competition.
The Request for Proposals (RfP) is focused on evaluation of the usual measures such as range, precision and rate of fire. Additionally, it will consider volume which takes into account logistics including provision to the platform and firing.
Under the procurement concept it is regarded that the focus of range and precision is more likely to be provided by innovative munitions than through artillery pieces themselves.
The procurement
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Babcock and Patria join up to compete for the British Army’s medium vehicle requirement
Patria’s 6x6 armoured personnel carrier (APC) forms the basis of the trans-European Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS). The Finnish company and Babcock want to offer it for the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) medium protected requirement.
-
Avon Protection unveils new MITR-M1 Half Mask
The mask, according to Avon Protection, is ideal for personnel operating in a low-to-mid-level threat environment, including those special operations and military staff.
-
First UK-made British Army Boxer rolled out
The first batch of 623 Boxer ordered were built in Germany with the majority of the work now done in West Midlands and North-East Wales.
-
Bidders for the British Army Land Mobility Programme stir as the process begins
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is seen as vital for both the British Army and local industry as it is worth billions-of-dollars for thousands of vehicles.