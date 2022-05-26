To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army starts LTAMDS operational tests

26th May 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Raytheon is working towards delivering the first six LTAMDS sensors by the end of 2022 as the US Army eyes declaring IOC late in FY2023. (Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense)

After receiving the first Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the US Army is now testing the system in the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense announced the delivery of the first of six radars on 10 May. This handover marks the beginning of a series of performance and functionality trials with the LTAMDS in an operational environment.

Designed specifically for the US Army’s lower-tier mission, LTAMDS is a 360° AESA radar with gallium nitride semiconductors

