US Army starts LTAMDS operational tests
The US Army has been making progress in its effort to enhance its missile and air defence network and it has received the first Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), which is now being tested at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense announced the delivery of the first of six radars on 10 May. This handover marks the beginning of a series of performance and functionality trials with the LTAMDS in an operational environment.
Designed specifically for the US Army’s lower-tier mission, LTAMDS is a 360° AESA radar with gallium nitride semiconductors
