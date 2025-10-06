US Army signs for $982 million loitering munition deal as demand rises and industry follows

There has been an increased interest in loitering munitions from several countries including Australia, France and Germany, as reflected by the large US order for Hero-120, and companies are developing new systems in response.

On 3 October, Uvision announced that it and US partner Mistral had been awarded a US$982 million multi-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the US Army for the Hero-120 loitering munition. The contract is to meet the force’s Lethal Unmanned System (LUS) programme requirements.

The Hero-120 munition has an open architecture, modular design and advanced payload options to meet a range of conventional and