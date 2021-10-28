Multi-domain operations motivate US Army interest in high-power lasers

The US Army is keen to accelerate the deployment of high-energy weapons for deployed frontline units and to protect bases, as a key strand of its broader modernisation programme.

In its Directed Energy Strategy, the Army notes that such weapons would significantly contribute to the execution of multi-domain operations and ‘offer a strategic tool in the fight against low-cost threats, such as drones, found on the modern battlefield’.

Against this backdrop, the Army is looking to leverage proven technologies so it can rapidly prototype directed-energy efforts.

In one recent example, it selected General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Boeing …