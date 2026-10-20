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US Army seeks CAML-Lite autonomous launcher prototypes for 2027 live-fire trials

20th October 2026 - 09:01 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A M142 HIMARS fires a round during Exercise Orient Shield 26 in Japan. (Photo: US Army)

The optionally crewed, C-130-transportable platforms would combine modular offensive and defensive fires with autonomous resupply, with demonstrations planned for Talisman Sabre 2027.

The US Army is advancing with its plans to field a modular platform capable of delivering cross-domain offensive and defensive fires. The branch currently has an open special notice to identify solutions for the Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher-Lite (CAML-Lite) prototype programme.

According to the notice, the potential systems are “intended to support worldwide deployment,” and fire legacy and next-generation rounds, while increasing “operational flexibility, mobility and survivability”.

The service is interested in optionally crewed platforms capable of teleoperating, autonomous waypoint navigation and joining convoys controlled by leader/follower vehicles.

“Its desired capabilities include autonomous munition resupply with minimal human intervention, operations

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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