US Army seeks CAML-Lite autonomous launcher prototypes for 2027 live-fire trials

The US Army is advancing with its plans to field a modular platform capable of delivering cross-domain offensive and defensive fires. The branch currently has an open special notice to identify solutions for the Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher-Lite (CAML-Lite) prototype programme.

According to the notice, the potential systems are “intended to support worldwide deployment,” and fire legacy and next-generation rounds, while increasing “operational flexibility, mobility and survivability”.

The service is interested in optionally crewed platforms capable of teleoperating, autonomous waypoint navigation and joining convoys controlled by leader/follower vehicles.

“Its desired capabilities include autonomous munition resupply with minimal human intervention, operations