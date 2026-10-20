US Army seeks CAML-Lite autonomous launcher prototypes for 2027 live-fire trials
The US Army is advancing with its plans to field a modular platform capable of delivering cross-domain offensive and defensive fires. The branch currently has an open special notice to identify solutions for the Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher-Lite (CAML-Lite) prototype programme.
According to the notice, the potential systems are “intended to support worldwide deployment,” and fire legacy and next-generation rounds, while increasing “operational flexibility, mobility and survivability”.
The service is interested in optionally crewed platforms capable of teleoperating, autonomous waypoint navigation and joining convoys controlled by leader/follower vehicles.
“Its desired capabilities include autonomous munition resupply with minimal human intervention, operations
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