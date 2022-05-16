US Army purchases Saab’s recoilless antitank rifle

Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles
The Indian Army is on the hunt for 1,200 new protected mobility vehicles, with two different specifications being sought.
The US Army has awarded Saab a contract for Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles as part of the Multi-purpose Anti-Armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) programme.
The order will include deliveries of the weapon for both the US Army and the USMC and has a value of $16 million under the current IDIQ agreement, although the total unit count has not been disclosed.
Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the US, commented: ‘This order will make soldiers and marines more agile thanks to the reduced weight and increased capability compared to the previous version currently in operational use’.
The Carl-Gustaf M4 is compatible with advanced fire control devices and prepared for specialised ammunition. The wide range of ammunition provides tactical flexibility for a range of combat situations.
For example, at the start of this month, Saab showcased its new programmable M4 munition which communicated with the fire control device achieving greater accuracy with the data.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the fourth generation of the widely deployed shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless weapon system weighs under seven kilograms and measures less than 1,000mm.
