US Army plans next steps for Project Origin

15th November 2021 - 10:34 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

US Army conducted trials with Project Origin platform at Fort Polk, Louisiana. (Photo: US Army)

US Army Soldier Touchpoint evaluations for robotic ground vehicles will take place in Q1 2022, comprising tests and demonstrations to inform future decisions on whether to acquire the capability.

US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) intends to make further progress with its Project Origin test and demonstration platform, with an eye on acquiring Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs) in the medium term.

The army has already defined a series of Soldier Touchpoints to be carried out in Q1 2022. Feedback and technical data from these tests and demonstrations will inform future decisions on whether to procure RCVs.

Todd Willert, project manager for Project Origin at the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, explained to Shephard that the trials seek to increase the live-fire capability of robotic ground platforms with a new live-fire dismounted controller and new …

