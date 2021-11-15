US Army plans next steps for Project Origin

TrueVelocity buys LoneStar with NGSW firmly in mind
TrueVelocity says its acquisition of LoneStar Future Weapons will enable a more efficient Next Generation Squad Weapons offering for the US Army.
US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) intends to make further progress with its Project Origin test and demonstration platform, with an eye on acquiring Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs) in the medium term.
The army has already defined a series of Soldier Touchpoints to be carried out in Q1 2022. Feedback and technical data from these tests and demonstrations will inform future decisions on whether to procure RCVs.
Todd Willert, project manager for Project Origin at the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, explained to Shephard that the trials seek to increase the live-fire capability of robotic ground platforms with a new live-fire dismounted controller and new …
A new Germany-based JV called EuroTrophy will provide potential marketing opportunities, sales and production of the Trophy active protection system in Europe. It is expected to be established by late 2021.
The Polish Minister of National Defence recently revealed the purchase of Cougar 4x4 vehicles from the US. The vehicles will be delivered by 2022 under a contract that also includes a logistics and training package.
Questions once again surround the future of the Czech IFV acquisition programme, after an expert committee in the MoD found that none of the three competitors met all the requirements.
Elbit is providing 120mm mortar systems plus lifecycle support for Estonia.
Three companies win work on Marder maintenance and repair, while the German MoD seeks industry support for the Mungo armoured vehicle.