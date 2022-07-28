To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army places major artillery fuze order

28th July 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿﻿A USMC artillery crew operates an M777 during an exercise in Latvia in 2019. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Andy Martinez)

The US Army has placed an order worth more than $533 million for the M782 Multi-Option Artillery Fuze.

Northrop Grumman has received a $533.86 million deal from the US Army to provide its M782 Multi-Option Artillery Fuze (MOFA), the DoD announced in a 27 July contract notice.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 26 July 2027, the DoD added.

MOFA is used on fragmentation (high-explosive loaded) and burster-type 105mm cartridges, plus 155mm projectiles.

According to DoD documents in the public domain, the M782 MOFA is compatible with all current 155mm bursting-type artillery projectiles. It can be fired from the M198 155mm medium towed howitzer and is compatible with the M777 lightweight towed howitzer.

MOFA can operate in one of four modes: proximity, electronic time, point detonating or delay.

The DoD identified MOFA as a single replacement for five different fuzes in the USMC inventory, to reduce the logistical footprint and ammunition-handling requirements.

M777 operator Australia requested the M782 as part of an FMS package for 155mm ammunition and accessories that was approved by the US State Department in December 2020.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us