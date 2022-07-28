US Army places major artillery fuze order

Northrop Grumman has received a $533.86 million deal from the US Army to provide its M782 Multi-Option Artillery Fuze (MOFA), the DoD announced in a 27 July contract notice.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 26 July 2027, the DoD added.

MOFA is used on fragmentation (high-explosive loaded) and burster-type 105mm cartridges, plus 155mm projectiles.

According to DoD documents in the public domain, the M782 MOFA is compatible with all current 155mm bursting-type artillery projectiles. It can be fired from the M198 155mm medium towed howitzer and is compatible with the M777 lightweight towed howitzer.

MOFA can operate in one of four modes: proximity, electronic time, point detonating or delay.

The DoD identified MOFA as a single replacement for five different fuzes in the USMC inventory, to reduce the logistical footprint and ammunition-handling requirements.

M777 operator Australia requested the M782 as part of an FMS package for 155mm ammunition and accessories that was approved by the US State Department in December 2020.