To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army picks Elbit for JETS II prototype development

27th October 2023 - 11:24 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The JETS II prototype system will be developed in Merrimack, New Hampshire. (Photo: Elbit Systems of America)

The JETS II prototype will be designed to help soldiers prosecute threats in operational environments quickly.

The US Army has selected Elbit Systems of America to develop a prototype Joint Effects Targeting System (JETS) II product.

The development and qualification of the JETS II prototype system, which Elbit America claimed would make targeting easier and more precise, will be conducted at Elbit’s facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and run through to 2026.

‘Forward observers in the US Army can operate with exceptional mobility, lethality, and survivability, no matter where the battle takes place,’ said Erik Fox, vice-president of warfighter systems at Elbit America.

‘Responding to soldier feedback on such systems, we are designing a prototype lightweight JETS II system so it can be carried and effortlessly setup, shaving precious time off the targeting process in the field,’ Fox added.

Soldiers who use the handheld advanced targeting system would be able to quickly prosecute threats in operational environments, thereby minimising the time between detection and elimination.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us