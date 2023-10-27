US Army picks Elbit for JETS II prototype development
The US Army has selected Elbit Systems of America to develop a prototype Joint Effects Targeting System (JETS) II product.
The development and qualification of the JETS II prototype system, which Elbit America claimed would make targeting easier and more precise, will be conducted at Elbit’s facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and run through to 2026.
‘Forward observers in the US Army can operate with exceptional mobility, lethality, and survivability, no matter where the battle takes place,’ said Erik Fox, vice-president of warfighter systems at Elbit America.
‘Responding to soldier feedback on such systems, we are designing a prototype lightweight JETS II system so it can be carried and effortlessly setup, shaving precious time off the targeting process in the field,’ Fox added.
Soldiers who use the handheld advanced targeting system would be able to quickly prosecute threats in operational environments, thereby minimising the time between detection and elimination.
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden receives first batch of Patria 6x6 APCs
The Patria 6x6 is being developed as a common base platform for the Estonian, Finnish and Latvian armed forces, all of which require a new protected mobility vehicle, with Sweden ordering an initial 20.
-
Slovakia receives two donated MANTIS air defence systems
The MANTIS air defence system has been designed to protect vital structures and was developed to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan.
-
AUSA 2023: Curtiss-Wright introduces new advanced components for military solutions
VPX3-1262 and VPX3-6826 are SOSA-aligned products and feature ruggedisation technology for deployment in harsh, challenging environments.
-
The US Government approves the sale of long-range artillery and rocket systems to Latvia
Under the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) approved by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Latvia could receive M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).
-
Elbit wins US$170 million digitalisation contract with Swedish Army
Elbit Systems Sweden awarded multi-million-dollar contract to become integration partner for the Swedish Army’s digitalisation programme.