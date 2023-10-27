US Army picks Elbit for JETS II prototype development

The US Army has selected Elbit Systems of America to develop a prototype Joint Effects Targeting System (JETS) II product.

The development and qualification of the JETS II prototype system, which Elbit America claimed would make targeting easier and more precise, will be conducted at Elbit’s facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and run through to 2026.

‘Forward observers in the US Army can operate with exceptional mobility, lethality, and survivability, no matter where the battle takes place,’ said Erik Fox, vice-president of warfighter systems at Elbit America.

‘Responding to soldier feedback on such systems, we are designing a prototype lightweight JETS II system so it can be carried and effortlessly setup, shaving precious time off the targeting process in the field,’ Fox added.

Soldiers who use the handheld advanced targeting system would be able to quickly prosecute threats in operational environments, thereby minimising the time between detection and elimination.