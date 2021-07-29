To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

US Army picks Calnetix as electrification inverter partner

29th July 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Robotic Combat Vehicle following a live fire exercise at Camp Grayling, Michigan, in April 2021. (Photo: US Army/Dan Heaton)

Bidirectional silicon carbide inverters will be tested by the US Army as it looks to add electric power to next-generation vehicles.

The US Army Ground Vehicles Systems Center has chosen California-based Calnetix Technologies to design and develop a 500kW bidirectional silicon carbide inverter, which will be demonstrated in multiple new-generation programmes.

The high-frequency and power-dense inverter will be demonstrated in Robotic Combat Vehicle - Medium and Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle prototypes as a part of the Platform Electrification and Mobility (PEM) effort, Calnetix announced on 28 July.

The company will deliver a number of inverters during the multi-year technology development phase.

PEM inverters will drive traction motors and pair with hybrid electric generators to provide mobility and onboard electrical power.

Vatche Artinian, CEO of Calnetix Technologies, claimed: ‘The PEM inverter will provide high-temperature operation and power density, high system efficiency of up to 98.5%, and unmatched power levels and durability for the harsh environments of the US Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems.’

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users