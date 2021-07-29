US Army picks Calnetix as electrification inverter partner

Robotic Combat Vehicle following a live fire exercise at Camp Grayling, Michigan, in April 2021. (Photo: US Army/Dan Heaton)

Bidirectional silicon carbide inverters will be tested by the US Army as it looks to add electric power to next-generation vehicles.

The US Army Ground Vehicles Systems Center has chosen California-based Calnetix Technologies to design and develop a 500kW bidirectional silicon carbide inverter, which will be demonstrated in multiple new-generation programmes.

The high-frequency and power-dense inverter will be demonstrated in Robotic Combat Vehicle - Medium and Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle prototypes as a part of the Platform Electrification and Mobility (PEM) effort, Calnetix announced on 28 July.

The company will deliver a number of inverters during the multi-year technology development phase.

PEM inverters will drive traction motors and pair with hybrid electric generators to provide mobility and onboard electrical power.

Vatche Artinian, CEO of Calnetix Technologies, claimed: ‘The PEM inverter will provide high-temperature operation and power density, high system efficiency of up to 98.5%, and unmatched power levels and durability for the harsh environments of the US Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems.’