US Army orders sixth JLTV batch

5th September 2017 - 16:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Oshkosh Defense will deliver additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) to the US Army under an order announced on 1 September.

The order, valued at more than $177 million, includes 611 vehicles and 1,789 installed and packaged kits. This is the sixth order for the JLTV programme since the contract was awarded in August 2015.

Under the programme, the JLTV is to replace the US Army and US Marine Corps HMMWV fleet.

Dave Diersen, VP and general manager of joint programs at Oshkosh Defense, said: ‘The Oshkosh JLTV provides new levels of protected mobility, off-road capability, and transportability that is simply unseen on today’s modern battlefield.

‘Today, combat operations around the globe require the force to be mobile, fast, hard-hitting and well-protected. The JLTV answers that call on every level.’

