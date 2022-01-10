US Army orders more self-propelled howitzers and ammo carriers

Lithuania receives ATVs for border patrol
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
BAE Systems has obtained a $97.28 million contract modification from the US Army for the production and delivery of M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 tracked carrier ammunition vehicles, the DoD announced on 7 January.
Work on the deal from US Army Contracting Command will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of 31 December 2024.
The M109A7s and M992A3s are being procured to provide mobile artillery support to US Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams.
In December 2021, BAE Systems announced that it had delivered 350 M109A7s to the US Army. This is believed to refer to the number of sets delivered, rather than the number of vehicles, suggesting that 175 sets were delivered to the US Army.
Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that the M109A7 will remain in service until FY2050.
A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.
Almost half of the 98 vehicles ordered in late 2020 for Bulgarian SOF have arrived in the country.
Chilean manufacturer FAMAE has already developed a 70mm MLRS but it is working towards completing a full prototype of a 122mm system this year.
Proposals to meet a Slovak AFV requirement have been submitted by the Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Spanish and US governments, with a contract due to be signed by late March 2022.
Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.