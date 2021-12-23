US Army orders M72 LAW

New AFVs and artillery offer options for Egypt
European manufacturers displayed a variety of armoured vehicles and self-propelled howitzers at EDEX 2021.
US Army Contracting Command has awarded a $498.09 million contract to Nammo Defense Systems for full-rate production of M72 Light Assault Weapon (LAW) variants and components for shoulder-launched munitions training systems.
‘Bids were solicited via the internet with one received,’ the DoD noted on 20 December.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 19 December 2026.
The M72 LAW is a single-shot disposable launcher loaded with a shaped charge round and fired from the shoulder.
The Polish MND Armament Inspectorate has announced the delivery of the last units of the self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system POPRAD.
European countries involved in the PESCO EuroArtillery project and the EDIDP FIRES and E-COLORSS efforts will enhance their collaboration in 2022, aimed at improving their artillery capacities.
Additional FGM-148F missiles and command launch units would enhance Lithuanian anti-tank capabilities.
The Slovak MoD is on track to receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 AFVs and 152 IFVs to replace an ageing fleet of BMP-1, BMP-2 and modernised version of the BMP.
BAE Systems receives contract to provide prototypes of upgraded armoured recovery vehicle.