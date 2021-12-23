US Army orders M72 LAW

US Marines train with the M72 LAW weapon system. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Luke Kuennen)

Nammo is to provide US Army with M72 LAW variants and components for training systems.

US Army Contracting Command has awarded a $498.09 million contract to Nammo Defense Systems for full-rate production of M72 Light Assault Weapon (LAW) variants and components for shoulder-launched munitions training systems.

‘Bids were solicited via the internet with one received,’ the DoD noted on 20 December.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 19 December 2026.

The M72 LAW is a single-shot disposable launcher loaded with a shaped charge round and fired from the shoulder.