US Army LTAMDS is close to entering production

13th February 2025 - 10:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon expects the programme to achieve milestone C in Q2 this year.

The US Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS) is approaching milestone C after passing a series of trials and evaluations. RTX Raytheon expects the programme to transition to production in the second quarter of this year.

On 12 February, the company announced the most recent test at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, to assess the capability's integration with the branch’s air and missile defence architecture.

In the live-fire demonstration, the sensor was deployed alongside a Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-T (PAC-2 GEM-T). The LTAMDS detected and tracked a high-speed cruise missile while guiding

