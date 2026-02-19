US Army plans Q2 prototype proposal request for its Mobile Tactical Cannon programme
The US Army is set to publish a request for prototype proposal (RPP) in the second quarter of FY2026 for the procurement of the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC). Part of the Army Transformation Initiative (ATI), the acquisition of the 155mm, wheeled, self-propelled system is intended to replace the in-service towed M777 howitzer.
The service will buy between six and 12 prototypes for a testing period starting in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. This phase will involve live-fire events, soldier touch points and integration trials. The test will lead to the selection of one vendor in Q4 FY2027 and the
