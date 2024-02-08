To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army is close to producing 80,000 155mm shells per month

8th February 2024 - 21:38 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

US soldiers in a live-fire exercise with the M777 towed 155mm howitzer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (Photo: US Army)

Investments in its Organic Industrial Base have enabled the service to surge the manufacturing of artillery ammunition.

Recent investments to modernise the US Army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) have enabled the service to surge the manufacturing of artillery ammunition to refill its stockpiles and support allies.

In 2023, the branch’s facilities doubled production of 155mm rounds compared to the previous year and were able to supply more than 28,000 units monthly. The service has even more ambitious plans for this year and has intentions to reach a rate of 80,000 units in the coming months.

“We are already on a path to [produce] around 70,000 to 80,000 shells a month by the end of this calendar year and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us