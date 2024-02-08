US Army is close to producing 80,000 155mm shells per month
Recent investments to modernise the US Army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) have enabled the service to surge the manufacturing of artillery ammunition to refill its stockpiles and support allies.
In 2023, the branch’s facilities doubled production of 155mm rounds compared to the previous year and were able to supply more than 28,000 units monthly. The service has even more ambitious plans for this year and has intentions to reach a rate of 80,000 units in the coming months.
“We are already on a path to [produce] around 70,000 to 80,000 shells a month by the end of this calendar year and
