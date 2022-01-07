To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Avon failure leaves US Army undeterred on next-gen body armour

7th January 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

VTP is intended to be a lighter weight ballistic plate solution. (Photo: US Army)

According to the US Army, failures encountered in tests of body armour plates from one supplier will not impact deliveries in the Vital Torso Protection programme.

The US Army has confirmed that deliveries of Enhanced Small Arms Protective Insert (ESAPI) Vital Torso Protection (VTP) systems are unaffected by the failure of Avon Protection body armour plates in First Article Tests (FAT). 

A spokesperson for the US Army’s Program Executive Office Soldier explained to Shephard that, apart from Avon, Leading Technology Composites and Tencate had also been awarded production contracts for VTP.

Both companies passed the FAT stage and are now delivering hard armour plates under delivery orders from the army. ‘FAT failures are not uncommon and vendors typically successfully work through the issues,’ the official noted.

