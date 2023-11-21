US Army conducts live-fire test with LTAMDS

The US Army has been progressing with the integration of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) in its existing defence infrastructure and has evaluated the system’s capabilities during a live-fire test.

Raytheon announced on 20 November that the sensor successfully accomplished the trial. Conducted at the White Sands Missile Range (New Mexico), the test involved the deployment of a cruise missile surrogate, which was acquired and tracked by LTAMDS.

The target was flying a representative threat trajectory. LTAMDS passed its data to the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) for launch command and guided a PAC-3 missile to