US Army completes truck airdrop test

The US Army announced late last month that it had completed airdrop testing of Oshkosh M1093A2 (A2) FMTV trucks from Boeing C-17 heavy lift and Lockheed Martin C-130 tactical lift aircraft.

The testing involved low-velocity airdrops and road testing as part of an assessment of the vehicle’s maximum load capacity. The effort will attempt to achieve final airdrop certification from the US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Command.

Airdrop tests began with operator training and new equipment training supported by Oshkosh and included rigging, airdropping and recovering trials.

Testing was led by troops of the 151st Quartermaster Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade.

The FMTV will be introduced into service to replace aging Light Medium Tactical Vehicles.

In 2021, Oshkosh received a US$152 million delivery order for 541 FMTV A2 variants, a $141 million order for 414 vehicles and 56 FMTV trailers in February 2023. In August 2023, received a $201 million order for more vehicles.

At the time of the August 2023 order, Oshkosh said it had received orders for almost 2,000 FMTV A2s and 982 FMTV trailers for a total order value of $858 million.