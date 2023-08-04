Oshkosh Defense receives $201 million order for FMTV A2 vehicles
The order came from US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal. While the number of vehicles involved was not disclosed, in January this year, Oshkosh received a $141 million order for 414 FMTV A2 plus 56 FMTV trailers.
This means the number of vehicles is likely to be more than 600 but this would depend on outfit.
The FMTV A2 is a modernised version of the A1P2 model, offering higher protection levels, a larger payload, improved off-road mobility, a more powerful engine and upgraded electrics system.
As well as combat missions, it is used for logistics operations and disaster relief.
In 2009, the US Army awarded Oshkosh Defense a five-year contract for the production of FMTV vehicles, trailers and armour kits, system technical support and engineering programme support.
The army has extended the contract twice by one year each time, and recently extended it a third time for another three years. Oshkosh has received orders to deliver more than 37,000 FMTV trucks and trailers.
To date, Oshkosh Defense has received orders for almost 2,000 FMTV A2s and 982 FMTV trailers for a total order value of $858 million.
