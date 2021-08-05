To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

US approves modern artillery pieces for Taiwan

5th August 2021 - 05:03 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The US has approved the sale of 40 M109A6 Paladin 155mm SPHs to Taiwan. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

New American-built 155mm self-propelled howitzers, and indigenous 8x8 vehicles armed with 105mm guns, are on the way for Taiwan's army.

The US has approved for Taiwan to procure 40 M109A6 Paladin 155mm SPHs and 20 accompanying M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles (FAASV), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 4 August.

As well as these artillery vehicles, the deal includes the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System; five M88A2 HERCULES armoured recovery vehicles; five M2 12.7mm machine guns; and 1,698 M1156 Precision Guidance Kits (PGK). The latter turns unguided 155mm rounds into GPS-guided munitions.

Worth $750 million, this package is significant as it is the first military sale approved to Taiwan under President Joe Biden’s administration. The main ...

