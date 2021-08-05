US approves modern artillery pieces for Taiwan

US Army awaits long-range cannon study
The US Army needs more long-range artillery systems and is embarking on a series of modernisation and technology development efforts, of which SLRC is one.
The US has approved for Taiwan to procure 40 M109A6 Paladin 155mm SPHs and 20 accompanying M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles (FAASV), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 4 August.
As well as these artillery vehicles, the deal includes the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System; five M88A2 HERCULES armoured recovery vehicles; five M2 12.7mm machine guns; and 1,698 M1156 Precision Guidance Kits (PGK). The latter turns unguided 155mm rounds into GPS-guided munitions.
Worth $750 million, this package is significant as it is the first military sale approved to Taiwan under President Joe Biden’s administration. The main ...
