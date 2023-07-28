US approves sale of Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Romania

Romania will receive 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAVs) as well as three command variant AAVs and two recovery versions plus associated equipment and weapons under a $120.5 million FMS approved by the US government.

Specifically, the approval is for 16 personnel variant AAVs (AAVP-7A1), three command variant AAVs (AAVC-7Al), two recovery variant AAVs (AAVR-7Al), 16 .50cal machine guns (Heavy Barrel) and five 7.62mm M240B machine guns.

Also included are MK19 grenade launchers, M36E T1 thermal sighting systems, supply support (spare parts); support equipment (including special mission kits/enhanced appliqué kits); training, unclassified technical manuals, a technical data package, engineering and technical support and assistance and other related elements of program and logistics support.

In March the US approved a similar FMS deal for Greece worth around $268 million which included 63 AAVP-7A1, nine AAVC-7A1 and four AAVR-7A1 vehicles as well as .50cal M2HB machine guns (Heavy Barrel), MK19s, M36E T1s and a support equipment, services and spares package. These vehicles will be from USMC stocks and undergo a full rebuild before delivery.

In May 2017 Brazil received the first two AAV7A1 of 23 which were modernised in the US by BAE Systems Platforms & Services to the AAV7A1 RAM/RS (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability/Rebuild to Standard) configuration.