United by the mission: Team TARIAN (sponsored video)

Milrem demonstrates autonomous capabilities
Milrem Robotics, maker of the THeMIS UGV, showcased autonomous off-road capabilities during the first demonstration of the European standard UGV project, known as iMUGS.
At IDEF 2021, Turkish manufacturer FNSS is exhibiting its Pars Iv 6x6 Special Operation vehicle aimed at the Turkish Special Forces.
Thales Australia was taken to court over the allegation it used another's intellectual property to overcome a bolt unlocking problem on the EF88 rifle.
The growing domestic industrial base in Turkey is capable of delivering several armoured vehicle programmes — but stumbling blocks remain, especially with the difficult Altay MBT programme.
The French Army wants to improve the survivability of its new Scorpion series of armoured vehicles with Active Protection Systems under its Prometeus programme.
After earlier efforts to replace the USMC's LAV-25 8x8 wheeled vehicle it has embarked on the Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme to develop new platforms to choose from. However, the USMC is also looking at an alternative option to modify the ACV as well.