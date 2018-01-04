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BTR-3DA deliveries continue in Ukraine

4th January 2018 - 09:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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Ukroboronprom’s Kyiv Armored Plant has delivered more than 50 new BTR-3A 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles to the armed forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies, the company announced on 27 December.

New assembly and welding capabilities enabled the plant to produce more than 100 new and restored combat vehicles during 2017.

The BTR-3DA is equipped with the Sturm-M remote weapon system and 30mm automatic gun ZTM-1 with firing rate of 330 rounds per minute.

The Sturm-M is equipped with a 7.62mm machine gun and automatic grenade launcher, as well as a complex of Barrier guided weapons.

The Kiev Armored Plant also completed restoration of T-72AB main battle tanks during 2017 to increase protection levels.

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