Ukraine to receive SurveilSPIRE C-UAS systems from Germany

The German government has ordered reconnaissance systems including mobile surveillance towers with day and night vision camera equipment, autopiloted mini-drones and a C2 system for Ukraine. Transport vehicles have also been included in the scope of delivery which has already begun.

The systems can be used to monitor sections of terrain with as few personnel required as possible and can also provide a 5G network. The order value was in the lower double-digit million euro range.

Made by DefSecIntel, SurveilSPIRE surveillance towers can be loaded onto trailers and quickly transported to their area of operation. Assembly would require three personnel and operation would been fully automated.

The system include wireless links (4G and Starlink) for video transmission to a mobile command post. Solar panels enable sustained operation without power cables or a fuel source.

It would rely on autopiloted reconnaissance drones that conduct patrols and mission-specific flights, enabling inspection of detected threats and allowing operators to initiate countermeasures.

Rheinmetall has already taken part in several projects in support of Ukraine including deliveries of Marder infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition of various calibres, field hospitals, military trucks and, soon, a LUNA Next Generation reconnaissance system.

Rheinmetall has also provided munitions, particularly through a EUR1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) framework agreement to supply Ukrainian forces with artillery shells. On 10 October 2022, Rheinmetall booked an order for 155mm artillery ammunition following a second call-off under the framework order with the German government.

The latter has been contracted with the Düsseldorf-based tech group to supply the Ukrainian armed forces with tens of thousands of L15 rounds as well as conventional 155mm Assegai shells for the German military. The order has been valued in the lower three-digit million-euro range and delivery scheduled to take place in 2024.