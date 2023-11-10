Ukraine sends indigenous transport UGV to war for testing

Sirko-S1, a UGV developed by Ukrainian defence cluster Brave1, has been deployed into combat in Ukraine’s war against Russia as part of a testing programme. The UGV has been principally designed as transport, reconnaissance and medical evacuation system.

Ukraine minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on social media that ‘developers plan to equip the robot with a combat turret or install modules for demining and mining territories’.

‘The development has already shown successful results in combat conditions and has positive feedback from the military,’ Fedorov said.

The system has a control range of 5km, a weight of 75kg and can