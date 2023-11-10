To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine sends indigenous transport UGV to war for testing

10th November 2023 - 11:40 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Sirko-S1 UGV can carry a load of 200kg. (Photo: t.me/zedigital)

The Sirko-S1 UGV has been designed for load carrying but plans are already in place to add additional capability such as mine clearance and medical evacuation.

Sirko-S1, a UGV developed by Ukrainian defence cluster Brave1, has been deployed into combat in Ukraine’s war against Russia as part of a testing programme. The UGV has been principally designed as transport, reconnaissance and medical evacuation system.

Ukraine minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on social media that ‘developers plan to equip the robot with a combat turret or install modules for demining and mining territories’.

‘The development has already shown successful results in combat conditions and has positive feedback from the military,’ Fedorov said. 

The system has a control range of 5km, a weight of 75kg and can

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

