Ukraine receives further weapon support from NATO members and BAE Systems

BAE Systems and AMS Integrated Solutions will support and maintain Ukrainian BAE Systems artillery under an agreement signed on 18 December as the country’s land war against Russia nears its second year.

Under the agreement, the two companies will provide repair and support services for artillery systems donated by the UK Government. AMS will use existing maintenance centres in Ukraine, where it employs Ukrainian engineers.

BAE systems set up a local business entity earlier this year and the company said this will build upon that and will ‘continue to explore the best ways we can help Ukraine deliver long-term national