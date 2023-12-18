To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine receives further weapon support from NATO members and BAE Systems

18th December 2023 - 15:44 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Rheinmetall has a contract to manufacture more ammunition for Ukraine. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

NATO and other western countries have been throwing support behind Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces, which has continued in the form of further ammunition orders, support for weapons, additional equipment and a new industrial strategy.

BAE Systems and AMS Integrated Solutions will support and maintain Ukrainian BAE Systems artillery under an agreement signed on 18 December as the country’s land war against Russia nears its second year.

Under the agreement, the two companies will provide repair and support services for artillery systems donated by the UK Government. AMS will use existing maintenance centres in Ukraine, where it employs Ukrainian engineers.

BAE systems set up a local business entity earlier this year and the company said this will build upon that and will ‘continue to explore the best ways we can help Ukraine deliver long-term national

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

