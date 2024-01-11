To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Ukraine receives 14th MV-4 mine clearance vehicle with four more on the way

Ukraine receives 14th MV-4 mine clearance vehicle with four more on the way

11th January 2024 - 14:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Dok-ing has delivered 303 MV-4 mine-clearance vehicles and 14 have been delivered to Ukraine in the past two years. (Photo: DOK-ING)

Dok-ing’s MV-4 is a tracked UGV designed to clear anti-personnel mines and is survivable against anti-tank mines. It is a smaller system, which is able to operate in areas inaccessible to larger platforms.

Croatian robotics company Dok-ing has delivered its 300th MV-4 unmanned mine and explosive clearing heavy vehicle. The vehicle was delivered to Ukraine which received it in late 2023 and was the country’s 14th vehicle delivered over the past two years.

Ten of the Ukrainian vehicles were newly manufactured and delivered by the company to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one refurbished MV-4 was delivered to Swiss Foundation for Mine Action and three refurbished MV-4 were donated by the Swedish MoD directly to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Further MV-4s have been delivered internationally since the Ukrainian platform

