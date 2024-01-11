Ukraine receives 14th MV-4 mine clearance vehicle with four more on the way
Croatian robotics company Dok-ing has delivered its 300th MV-4 unmanned mine and explosive clearing heavy vehicle. The vehicle was delivered to Ukraine which received it in late 2023 and was the country’s 14th vehicle delivered over the past two years.
Ten of the Ukrainian vehicles were newly manufactured and delivered by the company to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one refurbished MV-4 was delivered to Swiss Foundation for Mine Action and three refurbished MV-4 were donated by the Swedish MoD directly to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Further MV-4s have been delivered internationally since the Ukrainian platform
More from Land Warfare
-
Pentagon runs out of funds to support Ukraine
DoD authorities have been urging the US Congress to approve the national security supplemental request to ensure future donations to Kyiv.
-
Preparations underway for Saudi–US Red Sands exercise
Last year’s Rad Sands Live Fire (RSLF) included a demonstration of C-UAS capability and the second of this year’s events in October/November will be expected to include similar activity and companies from earlier events such as MARSS.
-
Destruction of expired reserves of ATACMS ‘is not true’, says Pentagon
Recent rumours claimed that the DoD would destroy its overdue MGM-140 stockpiles instead of donating them to Ukraine.
-
Germany outlines recent contributions to Ukraine and future plans
Germany, which has delivered vehicles, tanks, ammunition and other equipment to the Ukraine, is looking to deliver more of the same along with small arms and UAVs.
-
Estonia receives Piorun MANPADS
PIORUN, a man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS) in service in Poland and Ukraine, was introduced in 2019 and has a range of more than 7km.