Ukraine receives 14th MV-4 mine clearance vehicle with four more on the way

Dok-ing has delivered 303 MV-4 mine-clearance vehicles and 14 have been delivered to Ukraine in the past two years. (Photo: DOK-ING)

Dok-ing’s MV-4 is a tracked UGV designed to clear anti-personnel mines and is survivable against anti-tank mines. It is a smaller system, which is able to operate in areas inaccessible to larger platforms.