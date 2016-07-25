Ukraine gets ten Dozor-B vehicles
The Ukraine armed forces has taken delivery of ten Dozor-B armoured vehicles from Ukroboronprom, the company announced on 20 July.
The vehicles have already undergone acceptance testing and are ready to enter service.
Dozor-B is a 4x4 armoured personnel carrier capable of carrying ten personnel. The vehicle protects against armour-piercing bullets, shrapnel and mines, chemical and radiological attacks; and is fitted with the BPU-12.7 machine gun with night vision equipment, and the NSVT 12.7 machine gun with optical monocular periscope sight.
The vehicle, with top speed of over 100km/h, is powered by a 4-stroke Deutz diesel engine with engine power of 190hp, and Allison turbocharger and transmission.
The vehicle has been designed for special operations units, and is available in reconnaissance, medical, and command vehicle variants.
