UK seeks rear camera system for Warrior armoured vehicles

13th July 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A British Army Warrior IFV. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The British Army is seeking to procure a rear camera system for its Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) to meet a safety critical modification.

The Rear Safety Camera System (RSCS) will comprise 359 units, including a rear camera; display control unit; cabling loom, and camera wash wipe facility.

The contract opportunity, worth up to £20 million, was first reported by UK Defence Journal.

This figure means each system could cost as much as £55,000 per vehicle.

However, this author believes that the cost of the system is outweighed by the potential safety benefits it will offer personnel.

In a statement, a UK MoD spokesperson told Shephard: 'We can confirm that a tender notice has been issued seeking expressions of interest for Warrior Rear

