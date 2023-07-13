UK seeks rear camera system for Warrior armoured vehicles

The Rear Safety Camera System (RSCS) will comprise 359 units, including a rear camera; display control unit; cabling loom, and camera wash wipe facility.

The contract opportunity, worth up to £20 million, was first reported by UK Defence Journal.

This figure means each system could cost as much as £55,000 per vehicle.

However, this author believes that the cost of the system is outweighed by the potential safety benefits it will offer personnel.

In a statement, a UK MoD spokesperson told Shephard: 'We can confirm that a tender notice has been issued seeking expressions of interest for Warrior Rear