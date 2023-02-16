UK rethinks tank fleet numbers as Challenger 3 project hits critical milestone
The UK is reviewing the number of MBTs it plans to upgrade under the Challenger 3 project as the effort to develop the future tank hit a key milestone.
Under the current £800 million ($963 million) contract, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) will deliver 148 upgraded tanks to the British Army from 2027.
However, this number could grow after a review was announced to ensure the size of the UK's tank fleet would meet its defence requirements on 16 January.
The contract for the 148 tanks was signed at a time of great debate in the UK around so-called 'sunrise'
