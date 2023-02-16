To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • UK rethinks tank fleet numbers as Challenger 3 project hits critical milestone

UK rethinks tank fleet numbers as Challenger 3 project hits critical milestone

16th February 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The UK is rethinking how many Challenger 3 tanks it may need to meet its defence needs. (Photo: RBSL)

Unlike some UK combat vehicle programmes, the Challenger 3 project is on track and on budget, having passed its critical design review earlier this February.

The UK is reviewing the number of MBTs it plans to upgrade under the Challenger 3 project as the effort to develop the future tank hit a key milestone.

Under the current £800 million ($963 million) contract, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) will deliver 148 upgraded tanks to the British Army from 2027.

However, this number could grow after a review was announced to ensure the size of the UK's tank fleet would meet its defence requirements on 16 January.

The contract for the 148 tanks was signed at a time of great debate in the UK around so-called 'sunrise'

