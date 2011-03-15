UK MoD selects NGRAIN interactive simulations for weapons training

NGRAIN, a leading provider of interactive 3D equipment simulation solutions that maximize the effectiveness of training programs and maintenance support systems, today announced that the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has selected its Virtual Task Trainer (VTT) solution to support training for the BAE Systems SA80assault rifle. The solution will be designed to increase the performance and proficiency of soldiers and to reduce overall training costs for the program. The SA80 VTT will be deployed and subsequently managed and updated by NGRAIN channel partner PulseLearning, a leading provider of integrated learning solutions with global headquarters in Tralee, Ireland. PulseLearning will use NGRAIN Producer, an easy-to-use authoring tool, to create, modify and deploy the 3D equipment simulations.

The SA80 VTT, initially deployed to the Army Small Arms Training School in Pirbright, England, will provide an interactive 3D simulation-based platform to train soldiers on the theory, maintenance and repair of the SA80 in preparation for the Army Weapons Handling Test. SCORM conformant, highly deployable and optimized for Web-based environments, the SA80 VTT will be hosted on the Army Learning Management System. Furthering the effort to make the training accessible anywhere and at anytime, PulseLearning will capitalize on its expertise in advanced distributed learning to make captured animations of the SA80 VTT maintenance procedures. These animations will be available on the mobile Army Application Centre to support troops already deployed and those using mobile devices including smartphones, PDAs and tablets.

"Budget constraints, combined with an increased need for training throughput is an issue faced by militaries around the world. NGRAIN's solutions will allow the Ministry of Defence to reduce training costs, offset skill fade, and increase soldier performance," said Keith Pollock, Director, Business Development - Global Reseller Channel and Strategic Partnerships, NGRAIN. "We are excited to work with PulseLearning to help transform maintenance training for the UK Forces by providing our cutting-edge and deployable solutions."

The SA80 is used by the British Army in current conflicts including Afghanistan and Iraq. Every soldier entering the Army must be trained to maintain and operate the assault rifle. Leveraging the instructional systems design expertise of PulseLearning with NGRAIN's unique award-winning approach to developing interactive training simulations, the Ministry of Defence will have the ability to accelerate learning and improve performance of critical maintenance and repair procedures.

"Manuals and 2D line diagrams coupled with antiquated hard trainers are no longer adequate for training soldiers," said Richard Marshall, UK Sales Director, PulseLearning. "Interactive 3D solutions such as NGRAIN's accelerate learning and drive down training costs dramatically helping to push the boundaries of equipment maintenance and operation."

Source: NGRAIN

