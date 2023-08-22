UK awards £89 million contract to BAE Systems to enhance battlefield communications
The five-year contract will see BAE lead a consortium including Kellogg, Brown and Root, PA Consulting and L3Harris, to design and manufacture Trinity.
It is intended to deliver a highly secure and state-of-the-art frontline internet capability to UK forces which will sustain battlefield awareness and intelligence-sharing during conventional and asymmetric attacks.
Trinity’s resilience is based on its composition. It is made up of a series of nodes, each able to add, access and move data in a secure network. If a number of nodes are damaged in warfare, the rest automatically re-route to maintain optimum network speed and flow of information.
UK's Project Morpheus land forces communications programme falling short
Group managing director at BAE Systems’ digital intelligence business David Armstrong said: ‘Trinity will empower the UK armed forces with a better view of what is happening, enabling them to make swift, informed decisions when and where it matters most.’
Trinity is a sub-programme within the Land Environment Tactical Communications and Information Systems dossier which also consists of Bowman ComBAT Infrastructure and Platform 5.6, the Morpheus sub-programme, Joint Common Remote Viewing Terminal, Dismounted Soldier Awareness, Falcon and multiple delivery and support projects.
