UK weighs up tracked and wheeled options for Mobile Fires Platform artillery programme

5th June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

A late entry in the MFP competition is this Elbit/Rheinmetall 155mm/52cal self-propelled system shown here on an Oshkosh Defense 10x10 chassis during initial firing trials in Israel in March. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The business case for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform artillery system will be submitted this summer with contenders including offerings from Hanwha, KMW, BAE Systems Bofors and Rheinmetall.

Shephard's sources indicate that the Business Case for the British Army’s Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) will be submitted to the MoD this summer but no decision has been made as to whether the system will be tracked or wheeled as each have number of advantages.

Industry sources said that last year the front-runners were the latest version of the Hanwha K9 Thunder 155mm/52cal tracked self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and the KMW Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 (RCH 155) mounted on the rear of the ARTEC Boxer 8x8 which is already in production for the UK for other roles.

