UK weighs up tracked and wheeled options for Mobile Fires Platform artillery programme

A late entry in the MFP competition is this Elbit/Rheinmetall 155mm/52cal self-propelled system shown here on an Oshkosh Defense 10x10 chassis during initial firing trials in Israel in March. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The business case for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform artillery system will be submitted this summer with contenders including offerings from Hanwha, KMW, BAE Systems Bofors and Rheinmetall.