UK MoD receives first 10 EOD and ECM specialist vehicles from Marshall Land Systems

Marshall Land Systems announced on 22 September that it has achieved a milestone in its contract to supply the UK MoD by delivering the first 10 of 120 specialist military vehicles.

The new EOD and ECM platforms will be based in the UK, Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Gibraltar.

Each platform has undergone a major trials programme which includes the vehicles being tested by the end-users in realistic scenarios. Following consultations with British Army soldiers who will be using the new bomb disposal vehicle, its IOC was announced this week by the MoD.

This platform is the final addition to the MoD’s GASKET 3 fleet programme, part of a £60 million ($67.61 million) project that sees a range of 300 new vehicles from first response vehicles to a new 4x4 medium-scale vehicle.

The MoD contract is focused on the development, prototyping, testing and production of 120 vehicles to replace its ageing Wedgewood fleet. In total, eight vehicle variants will be produced to cover all operational situations.