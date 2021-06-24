UK to integrate lightweight active protection systems on Challenger 3 tanks

Trophy APS panels pictured on a Bradley IFV. (Photo: Rafael)

Trophy MV from Rafael will undergo detailed integration and system trials on Challenger 3.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced on 24 June that a lightweight version of its Trophy Active Protection System (APS) for armoured vehicles has been selected by the UK MoD for the next phase of detailed assessment and integration with the upgraded Challenger 3 main battle tank.

David Farmer, Challenger 3 delivery team leader at MoD Defence, Equipment & Support, said: ‘The pioneering new technology that we are planning to use will allow us to deliver an immense warfighting capability.’

The selection of Trophy MV follows a study conducted by the UK MoD as part of an upgrade programme led by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), the prime contractor for the Challenger 3 programme.

Trophy MV variant will undergo detailed integration and system trials on Challenger 3.

Brig Gen (ret) Michael Lurie, head of land manoeuvrability systems at Rafael, said that Trophy ‘has changed the rules of the game in the armoured warfare arena, and the UK's decision to choose Trophy for the protection of its crews, ushers in a new era for its armoured forces as well’.