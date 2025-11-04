UK government argues strife has little impact on steel supply but imports reign
The UK’s steel industry is in a state of flux with government support crucial to keeping it afloat and ensuring factories remain viable. The ongoing uncertainty is also raising questions over the potential impact on equipment made for British armed forces.
The industry has struggled to deal with being locked out of the EU common market, although this has been recently resolved, as well as US tariffs, Chinese oversupply and operational challenges.
The latter resulted in a £500 million (US$653 million) bailout for Tata Steel by the UK government to help it progress a project to install an electric arc furnace
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine receives more Patriot batteries as Centauros break cover
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrival of more Patriot air defence systems in his country. The development follows the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha calling for 10 more systems last month and Zelenskyy reiterating the need for more.
-
Norway orders improved NASAMS technology as more countries sign up
The country’s air defence batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. The system itself is in service with more than 14 countries with 13 systems in Ukraine.
-
Ukraine’s ground robot army still finding its feet
Ukraine’s quest to replace soldiers with robots is hitting technical snags. Shephard spoke with industry leaders about difficulties in the field and what solutions are in the pipeline.
-
DOK-ING presents CUAS MV-8 armed with Valhalla Mangart 25 turret
The partnership between Croatia’s DOK-ING and Slovenia’s Valhalla Turrets reflects an effort to combine ground robots and with improved capabilities and new roles and follows Rheinmetall presenting its Ox with Dispatch charging docks from Valinor.
-
British Army vehicle programme may be shifting gears again
The UK’s effort to replace thousands of vehicles across a dozen base vehicle types has had a troubled history and statements from the UK’s Defence Minster Luke Pollard indicate change may be on the way.
-
Scorpion light mortar completes tests with US Army and moves to next exercise
Having completed five days of trials with the US Army, the two Scorpion Light mortar systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercises in early November.