UK government argues strife has little impact on steel supply but imports reign

The UK’s steel industry is in a state of flux with government support crucial to keeping it afloat and ensuring factories remain viable. The ongoing uncertainty is also raising questions over the potential impact on equipment made for British armed forces.

The industry has struggled to deal with being locked out of the EU common market, although this has been recently resolved, as well as US tariffs, Chinese oversupply and operational challenges.

The latter resulted in a £500 million (US$653 million) bailout for Tata Steel by the UK government to help it progress a project to install an electric arc furnace