Two firms obtain US night-vision contracts

The US Army placed another order with Elbit Systems of America for ENVG-B systems. (Photo: Elbit Systems of America)

L3Harris wins deal to provide AN/PVS-31 spare parts while Elbit Systems of America receives new ENVG-B order.

L3Harris Technologies and the US subsidiary of Elbit Systems have each received DoD night-vision equipment contracts.

The company is to provide ‘various spare parts’ for AN/PVS-31 binocular night vision devices (BNVDs) to the USN under a potential $49.49 million contract awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, the DoD announced on 20 September.

The IDIQ deal lasts for a baseline five years with five 12-month option periods.

Work is expected to be completed by March 2032.

Shephard Defence Insight describes the BNVD as a compact, lightweight, Gen III dual-tube goggle. It has a low-profile design and offers better situational awareness than a single-tube goggle.

Meanwhile, Elbit Systems of America revealed on 23 September that it has received an order worth about $54 million from the US Army to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support and test equipment.

This order was placed under a broader Other Transaction Authority contract, worth up to $442 million and dating from October 2020.

L3Harris is also providing 10,000 units of ENVG-B to the US Army under a 2018 contract.