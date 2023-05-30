Turkiye's Tayfun ballistic missile heads for mass production after second test firing

On 23 May, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir, announced the second test firing of Roketsan's Tayfun short-range ballistic missile (SRBM), the country's first such weapon programme.

He shared a short video prepared for the test, but neither he nor Roketsan officials revealed any information about firing. It is known that the missile was launched at 06:44am at the Rize-Artvin airport site on the Black Sea coast.

The first test firing was aimed at a target at 560km distance in October 2022.

In this test last year, the Tayfun missile was mounted on a BMC 525-44 8x8