Turkiye's Tayfun ballistic missile heads for mass production after second test firing
On 23 May, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir, announced the second test firing of Roketsan's Tayfun short-range ballistic missile (SRBM), the country's first such weapon programme.
He shared a short video prepared for the test, but neither he nor Roketsan officials revealed any information about firing. It is known that the missile was launched at 06:44am at the Rize-Artvin airport site on the Black Sea coast.
The first test firing was aimed at a target at 560km distance in October 2022.
In this test last year, the Tayfun missile was mounted on a BMC 525-44 8x8
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Poland forges ahead with air defence integration
Poland is exploring integrating Northrop Grumman's IBCS command and control system with the short-range elements of its multi-layer air defence network as it seeks to accelerate delivery of the capability.
-
New Zealand receives first Bushmaster protected vehicles
New Zealand has 43 Bushmaster vehicles from Australia on order, comprised of five different variants.
-
Norwegian defence report hints at new CV90 armoured vehicle order
Norway's May 2023 publication Future Acquisitions for the Norwegian Defence Sector 2023-2030 identifies a requirement for additional infantry fighting vehicles, with the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 being the logical choice.
-
Czech Republic sets seal on CV90 armoured vehicle procurement
The Czech government has finalised a $2.2 billion contract to procure 246 CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicles from BAE Systems Hägglunds.
-
UK plays host to inaugural AUKUS Pillar 2 AI and autonomy trial
While for most part AUKUS is about submarines, under its Advanced Capabilities Pillar, known as Pillar 2, the UK, US and Australia are collaborating on other leading-edge technologies.
-
Estonia, Latvia kick off joint procurement of Iris-T air defence missiles
Estonia and Latvia have selected the Diehl IRIS-T as their preferred solution for the joint procurement of a medium-range air defence system.