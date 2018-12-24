Turkey requests Patriot missile system
The US State Department has made a determination approving a potential foreign military sale of Patriot MIM-104E guidance enhanced missiles (GEM-T) and PAC-3 missile segment enhancement (MSE) missiles to Turkey.
In a package worth $3.5 billion, Turkey has requested four AN/MPQ-65 radar sets, four engagement control stations, ten antenna mast groups, 20 M903 launching stations, 80 Patriot MIM-104E GEM-T missiles with canisters, 60 PAC-3 MSE missiles and five electrical power plant III.
Also included are communications equipment, tools and test equipment, training equipment, spare and repair parts and other related elements of logistics and programme support.
The TPY-2 radar site that Turkey hosts is important to the European Phased Adaptive Approach and to efforts to protect allies and partners against growing Iranian ballistic missile threats. This sale is consistent with the US initiatives to provide key allies with modern systems capable of being networked to defend against regional instability.
If the sale goes ahead, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractors.
More from Land Warfare
-
Philippines inducts first SPYDER air defence systems
The Philippine Air Force has suddenly got more capable thanks to the introduction of the SPYDER air defence system, plus another C295W has been added to the transport fleet.
-
Does new Russian equipment sighted in Ukraine reflect expediency or policy shifts?
Deployment of new equipment to Ukraine may reflect efforts by the Russian defence industry to overcome materiel shortages, while buying time for restructuring and adjusting to new conditions.
-
US, Dutch, and Czechs partner to supply T-72B tanks to Ukraine
The US and Netherlands will each provide funding for 45 T-72B tanks from stocks in the Czech Republic to Ukraine under the trilateral agreement.
-
Europe sets ambitious goals for future tank technology
The European Defence Fund's 48-month Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured Systems 2 (FAMOUS2) effort will cover design of concepts selected in the initial phase, with development of all-terrain and light-armoured vehicles and the modernisation of MBTs.
-
Kongsberg on contract to extend CROWS production for US Army
Kongsberg has been awarded a five-year contract by the US Army for continued delivery of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station.