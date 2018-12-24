Turkey requests Patriot missile system

The US State Department has made a determination approving a potential foreign military sale of Patriot MIM-104E guidance enhanced missiles (GEM-T) and PAC-3 missile segment enhancement (MSE) missiles to Turkey.

In a package worth $3.5 billion, Turkey has requested four AN/MPQ-65 radar sets, four engagement control stations, ten antenna mast groups, 20 M903 launching stations, 80 Patriot MIM-104E GEM-T missiles with canisters, 60 PAC-3 MSE missiles and five electrical power plant III.

Also included are communications equipment, tools and test equipment, training equipment, spare and repair parts and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

The TPY-2 radar site that Turkey hosts is important to the European Phased Adaptive Approach and to efforts to protect allies and partners against growing Iranian ballistic missile threats. This sale is consistent with the US initiatives to provide key allies with modern systems capable of being networked to defend against regional instability.

If the sale goes ahead, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractors.