Trophy APS selected as baseline for new Leopard 2A8 tank configuration

EuroTrophy announced on 6 September that it had been awarded the contracts by KNDS (KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems).

In February 2023, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency commissioned KNDS with the delivery of 54 Leopard 2A8 MBTs, all to be equipped with Trophy.

In May 2023, the Federal Acquisition Office of the German Armed Forces signed a framework agreement with KMW for the delivery of up to 123 Leopard 2s in A8 standard configuration.

Norway's Leopards will be delivered between 2026 and 2031, and the contract is within the NOK19.7 billion ($1.9 billion) budget set by the country's parliament, according to Shephard Defence Insight. An option has been built into the contract for a further 18 tanks.

Germany is estimated to have a demand for approximately 100 new-build Leopard 2s costing $3.4 billion. A contract award is expected in 2024, with deliveries from 2027 through 2032.

