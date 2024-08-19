Three new Foreign Military Sales cases approved by US State Department
The Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs has approved three Foreign Military Sales cases, and delivered them to Congress.
The first is to Germany, for US$5 billion in Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement Missiles and related equipment. The sale could amount to up to 600 Patriot missiles, including ten fly-to-buy missiles, all the necessary supporting technology, and US government and contractor technical assistance and support.
This sale was proposed as supporting the foreign policy and national security goals of the US government by improving the security of a NATO ally. As an important economic and military power within Europe, and for instance a significant donor of military and missile hardware to Ukraine in its fight against Russian conquest, the sale would improve Germany’s national and territorial defence, and its interoperability with other NATO forces.
The sale would involve contract work for Lockheed Martin out of Dallas, rather than the assignment of any additional contractors in Germany.
The second sale would be to Italy, which has asked to buy six Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) MQ-9 Block 5 Aircraft, three Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) MQ-9 Mobile Ground Control Stations (MGCS), 12 AN/DAS-4 Multi-spectral Target Systems, nine (9) LYNX AN/APY-8 Block 20A Synthetic Aperture Radars with Maritime Wide Area Surveillance (MWAS) capability, and one Embedded Global Positioning & Inertial Navigation System (EGI).
The estimated total cost of the order would be $738 million and the proposed sale would expand the Italian Air Force’s pre-existing MQ-9 fleet. Principal contractor for this sale would be General Atomics, located in San Diego, California.
The third sale is to Denmark, which has applied for $85 million of Precision Guidance Kits, related logistics and programme support. The principal contractor for this sale would be Northrop Grumman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
