The integration between drones and land vehicles is accelerating

The revolution in military affairs created by drones, big data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and battlefield transparency is creating a new fusion between land vehicles and drone designs.

Vehicles are increasingly being adapted to integrate uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) into their battlefield functions. Meanwhile, such UAVs enable land units on the battlefield to enhance their reaction times, expand their volume of tactical awareness and respond to enemy intelligence gathering or air attacks. Their roles include information gathering, real-time reconnaissance and defeat of UAV threats for convoy protection and granting land units over-the-horizon strike capabilities.

The synergy between ground platforms and UAVs is also